Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 18,336 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,336 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Bancshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,437,000 after acquiring an additional 42,156 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312,245 shares in the company, valued at $71,149,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,799,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,282,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,607,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312,245 shares in the company, valued at $71,149,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IBOC opened at $57.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.92. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.85 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading

