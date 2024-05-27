Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $235,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,831,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $966.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $970.30 and a 200 day moving average of $907.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $641.95 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $938.89.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

