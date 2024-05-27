Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 31,643.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000.

Orange Price Performance

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.61 on Monday. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Orange Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

ORAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Orange in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

