Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OROVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.8337 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $85.93 on Monday. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $58.65 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

