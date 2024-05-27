Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,648,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

