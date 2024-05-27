Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,447.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,856. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $259.25 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.98 and a 200 day moving average of $243.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.