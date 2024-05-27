Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 4,822 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,008,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100,774 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM opened at $190.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

