Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,009 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,979 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,083 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,355,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX opened at $456.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $413.48 and a 200 day moving average of $406.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.01 and a fifty-two week high of $457.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

