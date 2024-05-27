Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,016 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.68% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,096,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after buying an additional 395,510 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 876,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

