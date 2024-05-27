Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in STERIS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

STERIS Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:STE opened at $229.17 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.81.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

