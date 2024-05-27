Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $21,561,840. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,384.64 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $745.45 and a 1 year high of $1,451.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,245.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,209.67.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

