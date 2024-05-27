Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24,450.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $263.51 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

