Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.87 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.31.

NYSE TRI opened at $175.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.08 and its 200-day moving average is $151.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

