Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $342.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.69. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.45 and a 12-month high of $352.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,643,074 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.