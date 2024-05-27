Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $66.02 on Monday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

