Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 22,839 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 22,839 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 25,346 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $269.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

