Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 26,708 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,708 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $76.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

