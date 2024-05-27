Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,771 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,509,000 after purchasing an additional 118,040 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,864,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,007,000 after acquiring an additional 41,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 925,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,341 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 868,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE opened at $64.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

