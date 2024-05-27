Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 5,638 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $40.13 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMB. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

