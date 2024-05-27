Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 625 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $173.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.00 and a 52-week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

In related news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

