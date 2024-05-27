Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 66,463 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,463 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.44 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.