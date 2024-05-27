Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 719 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,949,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,324 shares of company stock worth $51,386,281 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Citigroup reduced their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $144.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.74 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.64 and a 200 day moving average of $147.98.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

