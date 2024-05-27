Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 8,404 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 443,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $35.07.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

