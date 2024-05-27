Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 112,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2,679.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,016,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 979,897 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,753,000 after acquiring an additional 764,806 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4,906.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 289,689 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 900,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,074,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,944,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $42.63 on Monday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

