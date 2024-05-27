Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $136.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.97. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,168. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

