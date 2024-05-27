Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSMB. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 98,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FSMB stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.