Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSI. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $101.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.37. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $102.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

