Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in General Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $167.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.03. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.76 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The company has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Get Our Latest Report on General Electric

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.