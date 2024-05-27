Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Ottawa Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OTTW opened at $11.50 on Monday. Ottawa Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

