Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 873.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,543,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,054,000 after purchasing an additional 150,534 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,412,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,422,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,562 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,193,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 725,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $48.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

