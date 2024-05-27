Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 149.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,861,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 154,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $21.01 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,412,722 shares of company stock worth $414,573,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

