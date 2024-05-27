PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PED opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $81.76 million, a P/E ratio of 91.59 and a beta of 0.50. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.13.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 1.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

