Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.70 to $3.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.85. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 117.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

