Peyto Exploration & Development (PEY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE: PEY):

5/16/2024 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.25 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$16.50 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

TSE:PEY traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,512. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$10.38 and a 52-week high of C$15.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.48, for a total value of C$275,120.00. In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.48, for a total value of C$275,120.00. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$39,150.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,600 shares of company stock worth $2,046,559. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

