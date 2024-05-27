Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,315,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,881,000 after acquiring an additional 299,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.93. 4,053,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566,534. The firm has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average is $93.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.46.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

