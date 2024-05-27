Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $10.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLTK shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Playtika Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $8.46 on Friday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Playtika by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,603,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Playtika by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,593 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Playtika by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,596 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $9,327,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth $9,695,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Further Reading

