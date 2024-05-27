PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,560 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $590.16 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $624.86 and a 200 day moving average of $584.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,836,781. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

