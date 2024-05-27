PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 809 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,841,000 after buying an additional 196,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,572,000 after purchasing an additional 476,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,565,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.46.

Shares of MRNA opened at $166.61 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,209 shares of company stock valued at $20,951,971 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

