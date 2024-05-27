PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 133.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PPG Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 268,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 99,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.42. The stock had a trading volume of 929,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,622. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

