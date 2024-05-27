Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 12.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 5.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Freshworks
In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $94,831.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $94,831.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $127,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,437.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,113 shares of company stock valued at $435,216. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on FRSH
Freshworks Stock Performance
Shares of FRSH stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freshworks
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.