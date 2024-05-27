Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.80% of NN worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of NN during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NN by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 862,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 181,258 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NN by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,333,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NN by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 90,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 40,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NN in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NNBR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 147,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,561. The company has a market capitalization of $162.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). NN had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $112.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NNBR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of NN in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

