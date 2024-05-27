Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,350,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,778,000 after buying an additional 34,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after acquiring an additional 67,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,520,000 after acquiring an additional 363,519 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after acquiring an additional 436,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.57.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,183,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,984,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

