Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $196,814,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $999.44.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DECK opened at $1,032.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $1,036.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $873.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $796.36.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

