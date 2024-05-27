Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.76 Million Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,560 shares of company stock worth $494,210 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.59. 1,646,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,517. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

