Primecap Management Co. CA Has $2.32 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE opened at $182.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.54.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

