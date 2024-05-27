Primecap Management Co. CA Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.36% of Ivanhoe Electric worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

IE opened at $11.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.80. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 3,007.59%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,510 shares in the company, valued at $48,434.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,510 shares in the company, valued at $48,434.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.