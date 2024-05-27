Primecap Management Co. CA Has $6.39 Million Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.40% of JELD-WEN worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JELD. StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD opened at $15.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

