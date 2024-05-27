Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,280,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.84% of Li-Cycle worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Li-Cycle by 17.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 62,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 27.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 96,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $105.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 1,244.97%.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

