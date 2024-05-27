Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,001,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 196,236 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.67% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,993.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 186,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 172,509 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

NKTR stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.91 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.02% and a negative return on equity of 107.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 16,650 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $29,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,668.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, major shareholder Deep Track Capital, Lp sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $99,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,652,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $29,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,668.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,005 shares of company stock worth $141,689. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

