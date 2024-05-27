Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 149,500 Shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.15% of ZimVie worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ZimVie by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ZimVie during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZimVie by 22.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZIMV shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ZimVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:ZIMV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.79. 114,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,531. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ZimVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

